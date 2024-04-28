Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,698 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $537,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 892,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

