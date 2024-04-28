Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Hits $96.49 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Polymath has a total market cap of $96.49 million and approximately $8,511.23 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00134936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10395346 USD and is up 19.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $20,675.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.