McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $571.50. The company had a trading volume of 998,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

