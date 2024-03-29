Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading Down 0.7%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.25. 23,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 42,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.