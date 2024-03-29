Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,215 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

