THG (LON:THG) Trading Up 1.5%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.02 ($0.87). 1,256,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,016,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.02 ($0.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 91 ($1.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £917.97 million, a PE ratio of -153.38, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

