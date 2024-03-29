Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 4th

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2954 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40.

