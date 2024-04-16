Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0315

Flare (FLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $16.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,581,126,630 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,556,569,448.34826 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03186908 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $24,376,205.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

