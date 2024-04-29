LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in NU by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,980,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 495,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,191,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 667,761 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NU by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 18,144,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,093,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

