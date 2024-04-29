LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.65. The company had a trading volume of 933,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

