iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Decreased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

