LWM Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 237.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPME stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $95.46. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,590. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $99.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

