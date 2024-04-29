LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,582 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.23. 129,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,833. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.