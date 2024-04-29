Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) is LWM Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,585 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 7.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 99,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $454.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

