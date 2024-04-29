AtonRa Partners Sells 1,312 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AtonRa Partners cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $44.89. 833,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,442. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

