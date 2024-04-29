LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after buying an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.