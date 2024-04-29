AtonRa Partners Sells 183 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.57. 814,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,906. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

