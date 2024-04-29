LWM Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BLK stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $761.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,333. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $802.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

