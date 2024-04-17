Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. 115,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Corvus Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$519.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.09.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Gold
- What are earnings reports?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.