Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Intelligent Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

