Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Genfit Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.