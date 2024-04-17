Key Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned about 1.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 8,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

