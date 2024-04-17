ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.47

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1018705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProFrac by 280.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 688,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProFrac by 766.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 343,509 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.