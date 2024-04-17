Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Red Tortoise LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 7.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 1,447,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,963. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

