Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.17

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.17 and traded as high as C$57.88. Bombardier shares last traded at C$57.60, with a volume of 5,020 shares traded.
Bombardier Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.36.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.