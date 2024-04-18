boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.91

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.91 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 33.24 ($0.41), with a volume of 3,421,237 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.32) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

The company has a market cap of £428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.90.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

