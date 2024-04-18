C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.58

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.58 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 9.43 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,612,732 shares changing hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market cap of £21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clive Dix purchased 485,320 shares of C4X Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,532 ($60,415.78). Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

