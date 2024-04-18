Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,586,447. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

