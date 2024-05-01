First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

