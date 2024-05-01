First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.
First Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBMS
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancshares
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.