Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.60.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

