Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.60.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
