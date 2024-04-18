Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $16.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00054375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

