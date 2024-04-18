HI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $211,624.53 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $211,624.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050357 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $203,939.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

