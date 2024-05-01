Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.39

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 30943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.