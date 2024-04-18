Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Up 1.8%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.