Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned about 0.18% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.24. 20,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million during the quarter.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

