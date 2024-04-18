Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance
ILPT opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
