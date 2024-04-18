Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 1,035,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.