Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 293,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

