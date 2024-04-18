iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 0%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.53% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

