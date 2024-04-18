KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.80 million and $1,202.62 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,201.30 or 0.99989139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003511 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02325287 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,201.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.