Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £536,801.58 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($668,245.46).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, April 13th, Jeff Davies sold 22,267 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £55,222.16 ($68,744.13).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 2.12 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 245.12 ($3.05). 13,038,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,005. The firm has a market cap of £14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,494.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.60) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.80 ($3.83).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

