Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 1.91% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 80,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,574. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $443.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.