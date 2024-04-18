SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 60.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $38,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 192,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,746. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

