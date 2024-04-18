Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $165.97 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $165.97 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.98 or 0.00752592 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00104032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,921,818 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

