Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,382. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

