Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.84. 4,564,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

