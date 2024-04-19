BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Up 1.2%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.90. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.7698 dividend. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.