Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.03 billion and approximately $538.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.05 or 0.04776860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00022493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,812,929,523 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,644,580 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

