Castle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. 4,932,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

