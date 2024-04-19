Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,593 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 881,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,864. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

